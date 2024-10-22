Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hundreds of residents across the Worthing area experienced an internet outage this morning (Tuesday, October 22).

People reported that their Sky broadband had been off since the early hours – including in the Durrington and Goring areas.

One resident in Durrington told this newspaper that they reported the issue to Sky and the company said there is a 'minor' outage, and to ‘call back if it is not resolved in 24 to 48 hours’.

Another resident in Ferring said the internet went out at 12am and only came back on at 11.20am.

Hundreds of residents across the Worthing have experienced an internet outage. (Image by Aristal Branson from Pixabay)

It has since been confirmed that a fibre outage was found in West Worthing – affecting several customers in the area. This was due to ‘some wear and tear issues’ on the fibre line, Sussex World understands.

This has now been resolved and broadband services have ‘resumed for all affected customers’.

It had been reported on social media that BT was also affected – with some cash machines out of action.

On a Sky Community discussion page, it had been widely reported that the internet has been down since the early hours in Worthing.

One customer wrote: ”Been rebooting since 5am and still having no luck connecting to the internet. Unfortunately our mobile signal is dire on the coast too.”

He later added: “Spoke to Sky Help Line at 8am sharp...they reckon it's not an area outage. Performed all usual tests on my router (that I had already undertaken 10 times previously) to no avail. Best they can do is book an engineer for tomorrow morning!”

Another customer reported: “Also getting the same in West Worthing/Goring. Reset and reconnecting phone line haven't made any difference.”