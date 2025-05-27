Soaring price of ice creams gets Horsham people hot under the collar

The soaring price of an ice cream has got people in Horsham hot under the collar.

And the question on everyone’s lips is: ‘Since when did ice cream become so expensive?’

Many have taken to social media to tell of their shock at discovering just how much a cone now costs from most mobile ice cream sellers.

One said she had recently paid £15 for three Mr Whippy ice creams from a van by Horsham Park and another said she had to fork out £20 after promising her four grandchildren an icy treat, declaring it ‘extortionate.’

Another said it was ‘absolutely ridiculous’ and she had paid £12.50 for two ice creams a couple of weeks ago. One woman was more sympathetic pointing out: “I suppose the vans have overheads of fuel. But they do seem to cash in on selling to parents with children!!”

And one dad admitted to telling his son porkies because of the cost. “I tell my boy when they play the music it means they are out of ice-cream,” he said.

A spokesperson for Walls/Unilever which operates the Mr Whippy brand said: “I can confirm that pricing is always at the discretion of retailers. Unilever, like all suppliers, only provide a recommended retail price. “Furthermore, while Unilever supplies soft mix to a wide range of businesses, it should be noted that not all ‘Mr Whippy’ vans are supplied by Unilever.”

The price alert follows a warning to residents issued by Horsham District Council last month about buying food and drink from dodgy ice cream vans. It said some vans were operating in the area without permission and that they might not have had food hygiene checks carried out.

It said legitimate sellers should display a food hygiene sticker on their van and that people could check by searching for a food hygiene rating online at: https://ratings.food.gov.uk/