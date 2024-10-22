Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The popular Sompting Pumpkins picking patch has been named as one of the UK’s best pumpkin patches for the 2024 Halloween season.

Outdoor Toys has pulled together the study, reviewing the entry prices for adults and children for patches across the UK.

As a result, the firm has shared their list of nine must-visit patches with free entry which includes Sompting Pumpkins, off Halewick Lane in Sompting.

Sompting Pumpkins is open again for 2024

Ranking in 25th place overall in the study, Sompting Pumpkins provides plenty of photo opportunities with 641 Instagram posts.

Doddington Hall pumpkin patch, in Lincoln, offers free entry and scored as the best overall patch to visit in the UK in the study.

Sompting Pumpkins is open over half term, from 10am to 4pm. Entry is free and there are 25 different pumpkin varieties to pick, as well as food and drink, tractor and trailer rides and arts and crafts.