Danish brand Søstrene Grene will open at Bishops Weald House off West Street at 10am – and customers are being promised ‘exciting giveaways’.

The retailer has more than 300 shops in 17 countries but the new Horsham store will be the company’s first in West Sussex.

The Horsham shop will be run by store manager Vicky Benson.

“We are a sell which sells a multitude of different things, including kitchen wears, hobby crafting and lots of gifts.

"We are open in Horsham from Monday to Saturday – 9am until 7pm – and Sundays 10.30am until 4.30pm.”

The first 100 customers through the doors of the Horsham shop will receive a voucher for a large, tufted rug worth over £60 and a canvas tote bag with goodies. Light refreshments will also be on offer along with special live performances.

Søstrene Grene says it offers Scandi-inspired items at budget-friendly prices, including interiors, craft and hobby items, children’s toys, accessories and lifestyle products.

A spokesperson said: “As the festive period approaches however, the brand will see its stores turned into a Christmas wonderland with everything you’ll need to prepare for decorating, gift wrapping, last-minute stocking fillers and hosting friends and family.”

Søstrene Grene co-owner and chief executive Mikkel Grene said every visit is an opportunity to discover ‘unique, beautifully crafted items’, which are ‘designed to spark joy and inspire creativity’.

He added: “We’re excited to bring Søstrene Grene to Horsham, giving customers the chance to explore our wide selection of high-quality, affordable products.”

UK joint venture partners Norma Jacob and Richard Power run existing Søstrene Grene stores across Northern Ireland, Wales, Scotland and the south of England.

Norma said: “Horsham is a brilliant historic market town and the ideal spot for our brand.

"To celebrate yet another launch this year, we’ll be offering an amazing giveaway on opening morning so we hope to see you all there.”

Richard said: “We’ll be in the festive spirit as the Horsham opening rolls around and we can’t wait to see what the local community thinks of our Christmas items and weekly collections full of high-quality, affordable designs.”

The store – on the site of the former Entertainer Toy Shop opposite the Lynd Cross pub – will open on Friday, November 22 from 10am.

