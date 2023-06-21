NationalWorldTV
South Downs fish and chip shop in bid to sell alcohol

A South Downs fish and chip shop has revealed proposals to sell alcohol along with food.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 21st Jun 2023, 15:41 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 15:42 BST

The Storrington Fish Co in Mill Lane, Storrington, is currently seek a premises license from Horsham District Council.

Shop owner Russell Bright, in a statement to the council, says that customers frequently ask if they can buy alcohol when they collect their meals.

"We are continually asked for refreshments along with our food,” he said, “and it is often a disappointment to our clients when we cannot offer the facility to purchase an alcoholic beverage that they have to leave the shop to purchase elsewhere.”

The Storrington Fish Co in Mill Lane, Storrington, is currently seeking a license to sell alcohol
The Storrington Fish Co in Mill Lane, Storrington, is currently seeking a license to sell alcohol

He said the shop’s opening hours were restricted at lunchtime from 12noon to 2pm and in the evenings from 4.45pm to 9pm, five days a week.

Along with fish and chips, the shop offers a range of pies, chicken nuggets, sausage and chips, battered halloumi, pineapple fritters – and more.

Current drinks on offer include bottled water and non-alcoholic canned drinks.

