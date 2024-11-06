Customers at a South Downs hair salon could soon enjoy a tipple while having a trim.

Blush Hair Boutique in Storrington is currently seeking a licence from Horsham District Council to sell alcohol on the premises.

The salon, which is situated on the first floor of premises in West Street, says it wants to be able to serve ‘small bottles of Prosecco and/or beer to clients seated at their positions to enjoy while having their hair done.’

The salon wants to be able to sell drinks while the salon is open from 9am – 8pm, Monday to Saturday.