South Downs vineyard reveals plans for 'cellar door' shop

A South Downs vineyard is planning to open a ‘cellar door’ retail outlet at its premises.

Southlands Valley Wines at Southlands Lane in West Chiltington – famed for its Smock Alley sparkling wine – is seeking a premises licence from Horsham District Council to sell alcohol from Monday – Sunday 8am-8pm.

In a statement to the council it says: “Southlands Valley Wines is a small vineyard producing English sparkling wine mainly from grapes grown in our local vineyard.

"This application is to use our premises as a ‘cellar door’ retail outlet for our wine and to host occasional wine tour and tasting events.”

Southlands Valley Wines in Southlands Lane, West Chiltington is planning to open a 'cellar door' shop at its premises

They add that the majority of alcohol will be sold by the bottle for consumption off the premises and that alcohol will only be sold on the premises by the glass and only at pre-arranged events.

"The nature and pricing of the products would not appeal to volume consumers,” they say.