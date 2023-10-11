A West Sussex charity shop has joined a social enterprise which means customers can use multi-retailer gift cards in store, allowing people to give more sustainably and support good causes.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

St Wilfrid’s Hospice is now accepting The Charity Shop Gift Card — the only nationally accepted, multi-retailer gift card that can be spent exclusively across 9,000 charity shops that are signed up to the scheme across the UK.

The Charity Shop Gift Card is a not-for-profit that has been developed and launched in association with the Charity Retail Association. It is accepted by regional charities in most areas of the UK and in the national network of shops including Marie Curie, Shelter, Crisis, YMCA and The Children’s Society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Soon, individuals will be able to purchase gift cards within these shops and spend it at one of St Wilfrid’s Charity Shops if they wish.

A West Sussex charity shop has joined a social enterprise which means customers can use multi-retailer gift cards in store, allowing people to give more sustainably and support good causes.

From October 23, St Wilfrid’s Hospice will be selling and accepting the gift cards it in its twelve shops, and hopes it will open up a more sustainable way of shopping for individuals as well as making charity shop shopping more accessible.

As a charity, the majority of the profits made from selling and receiving The Charity Shop Gift Card in St Wilfrid’s shops will go towards providing vital care to those in our community who have been diagnosed with a life-limiting, terminal illness, and support for their family and loved ones.

The gift cards themselves are recyclable and compostable and are available from participating charities and at supermarkets and other major high street retailers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They can be purchased directly from: www.thecharityshopgiftcard.co.uk or one of St Wilfrid’s Charity Shops

Rachael Tout, director of voluntary income for St Wilfrid’s Hospice, said: “We’re delighted to join the Charity Shop Gift Card scheme which encourages shoppers to shop sustainably, whilst supporting our vital hospice care services.

"Our amazing shoppers are so important to our charity as every pound spent in our shops helps patients in our local community, so we hope everyone will pop in to their local St Wilf’s shop soon!”