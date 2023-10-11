BREAKING
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Holly Willoughby quits This Morning

St Wilfrid's Hospice charity shops to accept multi-retailer gift card

A West Sussex charity shop has joined a social enterprise which means customers can use multi-retailer gift cards in store, allowing people to give more sustainably and support good causes.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 11th Oct 2023, 12:53 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 12:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

St Wilfrid’s Hospice is now accepting The Charity Shop Gift Card — the only nationally accepted, multi-retailer gift card that can be spent exclusively across 9,000 charity shops that are signed up to the scheme across the UK.

The Charity Shop Gift Card is a not-for-profit that has been developed and launched in association with the Charity Retail Association. It is accepted by regional charities in most areas of the UK and in the national network of shops including Marie Curie, Shelter, Crisis, YMCA and The Children’s Society.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Soon, individuals will be able to purchase gift cards within these shops and spend it at one of St Wilfrid’s Charity Shops if they wish.

Most Popular
A West Sussex charity shop has joined a social enterprise which means customers can use multi-retailer gift cards in store, allowing people to give more sustainably and support good causes.A West Sussex charity shop has joined a social enterprise which means customers can use multi-retailer gift cards in store, allowing people to give more sustainably and support good causes.
A West Sussex charity shop has joined a social enterprise which means customers can use multi-retailer gift cards in store, allowing people to give more sustainably and support good causes.

From October 23, St Wilfrid’s Hospice will be selling and accepting the gift cards it in its twelve shops, and hopes it will open up a more sustainable way of shopping for individuals as well as making charity shop shopping more accessible.

As a charity, the majority of the profits made from selling and receiving The Charity Shop Gift Card in St Wilfrid’s shops will go towards providing vital care to those in our community who have been diagnosed with a life-limiting, terminal illness, and support for their family and loved ones.

The gift cards themselves are recyclable and compostable and are available from participating charities and at supermarkets and other major high street retailers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They can be purchased directly from: www.thecharityshopgiftcard.co.uk or one of St Wilfrid’s Charity Shops

Rachael Tout, director of voluntary income for St Wilfrid’s Hospice, said: “We’re delighted to join the Charity Shop Gift Card scheme which encourages shoppers to shop sustainably, whilst supporting our vital hospice care services.

"Our amazing shoppers are so important to our charity as every pound spent in our shops helps patients in our local community, so we hope everyone will pop in to their local St Wilf’s shop soon!”

St Wilfrid’s Hospice has stores in Barnham, Bognor, Chichester, Chidham, East Wittering, Emsworth, Felpham, Midhurst and Selsey.