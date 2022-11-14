State-of-the-art Angmering care home opens show suite
The show suite is now open at Angmering Grange Care Home, a new state-of-the-art residential and dementia care home in Angmering.
Opening in spring 2023, Angmering Grange on Roundstone Lane, facilities at the home will include; a cinema room, hairdressing salon, therapy room and music room. Each bedroom will have an en-suite bathroom and those on the ground floor will have access to their own patio.
Other communal areas comprise of a café, ice cream parlour, sensory garden and several dining rooms which will enable relatives to have a meal with their loved ones on occasion.
Customer Relationship Manager at Angmering Grange, Kate Fitches said: “We have 25 years of knowledge and experience of building award-winning care homes and we are excited to be able to create an engaging new care community in Angmering.
“Angmering Grange will provide residents with a place where they feel safe and supported to live an active and fulfilled life.”
For more information, call Kate Flitches on 01903 444 214 or email [email protected]