State-of-the-art Angmering care home opens show suite

Angmering Grange's show suite is open

Opening in spring 2023, Angmering Grange on Roundstone Lane, facilities at the home will include; a cinema room, hairdressing salon, therapy room and music room. Each bedroom will have an en-suite bathroom and those on the ground floor will have access to their own patio.

Other communal areas comprise of a café, ice cream parlour, sensory garden and several dining rooms which will enable relatives to have a meal with their loved ones on occasion.

Customer Relationship Manager at Angmering Grange, Kate Fitches said: “We have 25 years of knowledge and experience of building award-winning care homes and we are excited to be able to create an engaging new care community in Angmering.

“Angmering Grange will provide residents with a place where they feel safe and supported to live an active and fulfilled life.”