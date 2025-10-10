'Store is closing' - West Sussex town to lose its Morrisons Daily shop

A Tod Anstee sign recently appeared above the High Street shop, stating: “TO LET: Prime retail shop with upper parts – 867 square feet (80.5 square metres).” Photo: Google Street View

A Morrisons Daily shop in Arundel is set to close.

A Tod Anstee estate agent sign recently appeared above the High Street shop, stating: “TO LET: Prime retail shop with upper parts – 867 square feet (80.5 square metres).”

A Morrisons spokesperson subsequently told Sussex World: "We can confirm the store is closing and we will do everything we can to help those affected, including supporting colleagues to find other suitable roles within the group and outplacement support where required."

A closing date has not yet been revealed.

Tod Anstee confirmed the current lease ends at the end of the year, with the plan for a replacement to be in place by January 2026.

