Storrington shop relaunches with new products and new look

The Pricewatch shop at the Power Service Station on Old Mill Drive is currently undergoing ‘a complete transformation’ and will relaunch as a Nisa Local.The store will continue to operate under the current management but says it will offer greater accessibility and a new range of products and services.The newly refurbished store is to hold a grand opening day on Friday July 8 when they will be fundraising for Chanctonbury Leisure Centre’s Memory Café.

There will also be a chance to take part in a raffle and other games with prizes to be won.The new Nisa Local says it will stock an increased range of chilled foods, with new ranges of fish, meat, fresh pizzas, ready meals, as well as other new offerings including beer and ales.New food to go options will also be available, including Rollover hot dogs, slushies, milkshakes, soft scoop ice creams and an increased range of pastries and breads. Power Petroleum marketing manager Claire Partridge said: “We will still be the same local company and the same great team, offering customers the products they know and love but with some new additions to offer even more choice, and a fresh look for the store.”