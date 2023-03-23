Edit Account-Sign Out
Support your local pub! - That's the message going out today from Horsham landlords.

By Sarah Page
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 11:42 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 11:43 GMT

It was three years ago today (March 23) when every pub in Britain closed its doors as Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared the first lockdown in a bid to beat the Covid pandemic.

And the anniversary of that fateful day has prompted a heartfelt plea from landlords of The King’s Arms in Horsham’s Bishopric.

They are urging everyone: “Support your pubs, people!”

Landlords of the King's Arms, Horsham: Jodie Munday and Michael Gates

Jodie Munday and partner Michael Gates took over the King’s Arms during lockdown two years ago and have since gone from strength to strength.

Last year The King’s Arms won global recognition after scooping a TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award – putting it in the top 10 per cent of all pubs and restaurants for reviews on TripAdvisor – around the world.

And in a social media post this week, the couple say: “We are busier than ever and thank you all for your support!

"Let’s all remember how important these community hubs of love, laughter, tears, chatter and warmth to go with your cool drinks are to all of us.

"Bring your stresses and leave them at the bar as you leave. Social and mental wellbeing has a home in hospitality!”

And, they added: “All we ask is that you remember pubs need people – and people need pubs.”

Three years ago on March 23 2020, as Covid gripped the world, all hotels, bars, restaurants and shops – except for food stores – were shut, leaving town centres deserted.

