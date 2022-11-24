Sussex-based Flare Audio has received a prestigious award – its second in a matter of weeks.

Naomi and Davies Roberts at the Great British Entrepreneur Awards

The company was recognised as one of this year’s most exceptional business leaders at the Great British Entrepreneur Awards 2022 grand final in London this week.

Co-founders Davies and Naomi Roberts were awarded Small Business Entrepreneur of the Year at the ceremony, held at Grosvenor House in London, which saw 1,400 entrepreneurs and colleagues join together to celebrate a collective £2billion generated in turnover and more than 17,000 jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the second award this month for the Lancing-based company, following it being presented with the Innovation Award at the Adur & Worthing Business Awards for the second year running.

Naomi said: “We’re passionate about what we do, so to be recognised with these awards, both from the local and nationwide business communities, is a real honour.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flare designs and manufactures groundbreaking audio technology solutions, enhancing people’s experience of sound while protecting ears from damaging distortion. The company’s detail-revealing range of earphones have earned them huge following from big-name musicians and producers and the best-selling Calmer range helps people reduce stressful sound frequencies to ‘calm their environment’. Flare is also helping people with sound sensitivities such as misophonia, hyperacusis, and those on the autistim spectrum.

The company has been making waves with a new ‘Mirror Image Sound’ earphone range, launching through crowdfunding – Flare’s Indiegogo campaign was fully funded in just for hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Great British Entrepreneur Awards founder Francesca James said: “The extraordinary circumstances of the last few years have tested the resilience of our business communities, and the challenges were enough to give many entrepreneurs an excuse to give up. Instead, our award winners did the opposite and, through ingenuity, innovation and the ability to adapt, they thrived.”