Sussex bakery named one of the top 50 bakeries in Britain
Flint Owl Bakery in the heart of Brighton is described as a ‘stylish bakery and café’ that is perfect ‘if you want to buy a loaf of artisan sourdough to take home – one that's made with organic stoneground flour’.
The Good Food Guide goes on: “Alternatively, you could settle in and enjoy a chocolate croissant or a cinnamon bun, produced each day at Flint Owl's main bakery in rural Sussex. There's excellent coffee too, made with beans from the renowned Square Mile roastery in London. In good weather, sit at one of the pavement tables and watch the city’s colourful street life go by.”
Flint Owl has other branches in Sussex, in Lewes and East Grinstead.
Its website says: “Our breads are made only from Organic flours, mainly stoneground. The only other ingredients are sea salt and spring water. Organic seeds, nuts or herbs are then added.
“No chemical additives, improvers or fats get anywhere near our doughs. Our breads, croissants and pastries are all handcrafted from scratch and baked in small batch sizes using ingredients that are organic and of only the highest quality. At Flint Owl we don’t believe in cutting corners for the sake of production which we feel translates into breads that are both delicious and wholesome, and also uniquely characterful.
“Once baked each morning, our breads and pastries are delivered fresh from our ovens to our very own Flint Owl cafes in Lewes, Brighton and East Grinstead where the full range of breads, pastries, cakes and lunch items can be enjoyed over a cup of tea or speciality coffee. We also supply some select shops, cafes and restaurants around Sussex.”
