Sussex businessman gives away £100,000 to local good causes

For the second year running The David Hunt Trust took part in a £100,000 charity giveaway.

The organisation’s trustees selected 30 Sussex-based charities from 150 applications to share the £100,000 being given away.

A selection panel chose 30 award winners who received amounts between £500 and £20,000. There was not one clear winner so it was decided to have two £10,000 grants. The top two grants were awarded to Lavinia Norfolk Centre in Angmering – funding for a pool pod for hydrotherapy; and Friends of Heron Dale School – to fund a new sunshine coach.

The awards were presented at a ceremony held last month at Ham Manor Golf Club. Representatives of the selected charities attended to receive their grant.

Trustee Catherine Mackenzie said: “They brought about tears and displays of emotion making the cause seem more worthwhile. It was so uplifting and a lovely afternoon.”

A buffet was served for the award winners together with their guests. The MC was trustee Lucy Brennan assisted by Catherine Mackenzie, another trustee who presented the cheques. Also involved were Jules Chatterton, Rachael and Debbie, trustees and assistant.

Every award-winner was given the opportunity to give a brief description of their own charity. They then had a few words with the founder David Hunt, who uses a wheelchair due to spinal cord damage.

Approximately 60 people were in attendance, the event everybody agreed was a huge success. It is hoped that this event will be held again next year.

David, who is retired and now in his 80s, summed up the afternoon explaining his reasons for starting the charity when he sold his business. He received much applause.

Some of the selected beneficiaries were: Waves Music Therapy, Wadars wildlife Rescue, Little Life Savers which teaches children basic life saving skills, Worthing Theatres funding to install a disability ramp, MND, Care For Veterans.

A full list is obtainable by emailing [email protected]