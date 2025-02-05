Sussex country pub gets set for summer with garden changes

An historic Sussex country pub is getting set for summer with garden changes.

The Windmill Inn in Partridge Green has submitted a license application to Horsham District Council to include the pub garden in its licensable area.

The pub, which dates from the 17th century, has seven boutique rooms and prides itself on ‘serving quality food focused on seasonal produce locally sourced and craftfully prepared and cooked.’

As well as a public bar, saloon bar and dining room, The Windmill has two beer gardens looking onto open fields. In summer, the pub also offers stonebaked pizza for collection or eating in the garden.