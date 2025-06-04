Sussex friends to host three-day pre-loved clothing sale this weekend – and they promise there are lots of bargains

Two friends from Sussex who run preloved clothing sales are holding a three-day event this weekend.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Redress preloved clothing sale will take place at 7 Stanley Court, Terminus Road, Chichester, from Friday, June 6 to Sunday, June 8, from 10am to 3pm each day.

Run by Leila Leach and friend Sophie, Redress’s mission is to give people’s wardrobe a breath of fresh air—by helping them pass on the clothes they no longer wear and discover new-to-them gems in a beautifully curated setting by the sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leila said: “Each event is thoughtfully merchandised and every item is freshly steamed, making for a unique and elevated second-hand shopping experience.

Sophie and Leila run Redress, which stages preloved clothing sales in Chichester

“If you’re selling with us, you’ll receive 50 per cent of the final sale price via bank transfer after the event.”

Sophie has worked as a professional organiser for the past eight years, helping people declutter their homes—and noticing just how many clothes sit unworn in wardrobes simply because people don’t have the time to sell them. Leila has spent years sourcing, reworking, and selling vintage treasures at festivals and markets.

Redress was born over a coffee date when they had a lightbulb moment: why not make second-hand shopping easier, more beautiful, and more impactful?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leila added: “Over the past five years and across seven sales, we’ve rehomed thousands of preloved pieces—keeping them out of landfill and in loving wardrobes. It brings us so much joy to see more people embracing sustainable shopping and giving clothes a second life.

“Shopping second-hand is one of the simplest, most effective ways to reduce waste, save resources, and slow down fast fashion. It’s a conscious choice that helps the planet—and a fun way to discover unique pieces you won’t find on the high street. Every preloved purchase makes a difference.”