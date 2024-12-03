A popular Worthing hairdresser is retiring at the end of this year, after a lifetime spent cutting thousands of people’s hair.

Fiona Bodey, who runs Scallywags in South Farm Road, will close for the final time on December 24.

She said it was a tough to tell her loyal customers she was retiring, but said it is the right choice for her and her family.

She added: “Lots of them were crying and quite upset. Some of them have been my customers for decades, so they’re more like friends, but I think when I told them I was excited about it they were happy for me.”

Fiona and Ian Bodey at their salon Scallywags in South Farn Road

Fiona and her husband Ian, also a hairdresser, moved to Worthing from Liverpool in 1978. Already trainer hairdressers, they opened The Cutting Room within Gina’s hair salon in Goring Road, which was owned by Fiona’s aunt Catriona Grant

After a while Ian went and worked for other barbers in Worthing, while Fiona stayed at The Cutting Room.

On finding out they were pregnant with their first child Gemma, they took a risk and opened their own salon Scallywags at 29 South Farm Road in July 1984.

They had worked together for many years in Liverpool previously, and the name Scallywags was born through Ian’s Liverpudlian background. The colour of the shop was chosen as red and yellow due to Ian’s ardent support of his beloved football team Liverpool FC.

Gemma was born in October, 1984, and came into the shop with the couple. Some of Fiona’s oldest running customers remember her as a baby and even feeding and playing with her when they were busy.

They also took on a member of staff, Tracey, and they worked as a team of three. In 1988, the couple had son Scott, and a year later moved the business just across the railway crossing into the present shop at 15 South Farm Road which soon became known as the “Red shop on the corner”

Fiona said: “We went from strength to strength and are now the longest running business in South Farm Road. We have seen many changes in our little area which changed the community, not least the closing of the many second hand shops in our parade. Warners changed to Tesco, Abbeys changed to an estate agents and Odd Spot is now a charity shop. There was a post office next to us and Turners Pharmacy across the road.”

Ian was famous for his flat-top haircuts and always being able to roll-off jokes. Ill heath forced him to retire from the shop, and Tracey later left, leaving Fiona to run it alone in recent years.

She added: “I have loved every day of the 40 years that I have come into work. Through the years we have now seen at least two generations of families coming in to us. Those who were brought in as children now bring their children and sometimes grandchildren in to have their haircut.

“A hairdressers is a haven where people relax, meet up together, have a laugh, talk about their families, often talk about their problems and their life events. They become much more than customers they become friends and hairdressers are great counsellors!”

After her last day on Christmas Eve, Fiona is looking forward to travelling with Ian and having more time to meet friends and spend with family. She is also a volunteer Beaver group leader and plans to carry on with that.