Venues inside Brighton’s iconic Kingswest leisure site have been forced to close after issues were discovered within the building.

The site, which is home to an Odeon cinema, the popular PRYZM nightclub and a range of eateries, closed to the public on Saturday (October 19).

Brighton and Hove City Council has now issued a statement.

Councillor Jacob Taylor, deputy leader of the council, said: “We are aware of the structural issues affecting the building and are working with the owners to assess the situation and identify what actions are required to ensure the safety of the structure.

“It is the duty of the property owner to maintain the building, not the council, but we will continue to monitor the situation.”

PRYZM Brighton said its staff are just as ‘gutted’ as its customers.

“Due to some unexpected building issues with the Kingswest complex that are out of our control, we're temporarily closing our doors,” a spokesperson said.

"We know this isn't the news you want to hear (trust us, we're gutted too), but your safety is everything to us. No compromise.”

PRYZM said all upcoming events are on hold and full refunds ‘will be sorted automatically’.

Customers with questions are asked to email [email protected].

A spokesperson added: “We're working round the clock with the building owners and council to get this fixed ASAP. We'll keep you posted on when we can welcome you back home to PRYZM.”

