A pizzeria in Sussex has been named as the UK’s best independent pizza takeaway amid exciting plans to expand as a dine-in restaurant.

Village Pizza Kitchen – in High Street, Hurstpierpoint – received an overall score of 100 per cent after a visit by a mystery shopper from the Pizza, Pasta & Italian Association (PAPA).

This means the business has been named as the UK’s best independent pizza takeaway for the second year running.

The pizzeria was commended for its ‘unique choice’ of pizza varieties, the ‘exceptionally warm and friendly’ customer service, the ‘welcoming and inviting’ premises, and the ‘perfect presentation of the incredibly delicious pizza’.

The platinum award was presented to Village Pizza Kitchen’s founder and owner, Jo Malone, and head chef, Simonetta Held, at a prestigious awards ceremony at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.

Handing out the award was celebrity chef, Theo Randall, and Andrew Emery – from the Pizza, Pasta & Italian Food Magazine – which was the award category sponsor.

Jo said: “We are absolutely overjoyed to have won this coveted award two years in a row! We are delighted to have been recognised for our commitment to showcasing amazing British produce and supporting local producers, with the high quality and freshness of these ingredients helping our pizzas to stand out from the crowd.”

Village Pizza Kitchen was one of five finalists in the category from across the UK, which also included Sussex company Pizzaface, which took home a gold award along with the other finalists.

The Platinum award was presented to Village Pizza Kitchen’s founder and owner, Jo Malone, and head Chef, Simonetta Held, at a prestigious awards ceremony at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London. Photo: Thetford Photography

This news comes amid exciting plans unveiled by Village Pizza Kitchen.

A spokesperson explained: “Having outgrown their current premises, Village Pizza Kitchen will soon be closing their doors for the final time and moving over the road to a new, larger site where they will be operating as a restaurant, whilst continuing to offer takeaway and delivery.

"They plan to open the doors at 155 High Street later this month.”

Based on Hurstpierpoint’s High Street, Village Pizza Kitchen has been operating as a pizza takeaway since being founded by Jo during lockdown in 2020, following Covid-related redundancy from her job in marketing.

Having outgrown their current premises, Village Pizza Kitchen will soon be closing their doors for the final time and moving over the road to a new, larger site where they will be operating as a restaurant, whilst continuing to offer takeaway and delivery. Photo contributed

"The business has gone from strength to strength, winning a number of awards, including this year being voted as one of the top ten restaurants in Sussex by Restaurants Brighton,” the spokesperson added.

"This summer saw Village Pizza Kitchen launch their first dedicated kiosk inside the iconic Amex Stadium in Brighton, where they serve Detroit style pizza by the slice every matchday to Brighton & Hove Albion fans.

"Their original stonebaked pizzas are now also served in the corporate hospitality lounges on match days and their recent ‘Hurzeler’ Detroit pizza special received national press attention when the club posted a video of the man himself, Brighton & Hove Albion FC Manager, Fabian Hurzeler, enjoying a slice of the Currywurst pizza which was created in his honour.”