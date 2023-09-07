A Sussex pub which shut suddenly earlier this year has now reopened.

Locals were shocked when The Bear in Market Square, Horsham – which had been in business for more than 100 years – shut suddenly in February.

But the much-loved pub is now back in business after reopening today (Thursday) following an extensive refurbishment.

New general manager Ross Stephenson said it is planned to make The Bear “the premium and ‘go to’ drinking destination in the town centre.”

The Bear pub in Market Square, Horsham, reopened today (Thursday) after extensive refurbishment. Photo contributed

And, he added: “The pub has partnered with the very best suppliers both locally and globally to ensure we have the best drinks for our customers.”

Among new partners is Horsham Cellar which has curated a premium wine list including Prosecco “for just £5.95 a glass which will be the best quality in Sussex,” said Ross, who has extensive experience in the pub trade.

The Bear general manager Ross Stephenson, left, with Luke Smith from Horsham Cellar. Photo contributed

The Bear has also joined Pubwatch to assist other venues in creating a safer drink environment in Horsham and, said Ross: “We also want to work with other local businesses in the area to create a real community.”