BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

Sussex pub reopens after shutting suddenly seven months ago

A Sussex pub which shut suddenly earlier this year has now reopened.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 7th Sep 2023, 16:47 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 16:49 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Locals were shocked when The Bear in Market Square, Horsham – which had been in business for more than 100 years – shut suddenly in February.

But the much-loved pub is now back in business after reopening today (Thursday) following an extensive refurbishment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

New general manager Ross Stephenson said it is planned to make The Bear “the premium and ‘go to’ drinking destination in the town centre.”

Most Popular
The Bear pub in Market Square, Horsham, reopened today (Thursday) after extensive refurbishment. Photo contributedThe Bear pub in Market Square, Horsham, reopened today (Thursday) after extensive refurbishment. Photo contributed
The Bear pub in Market Square, Horsham, reopened today (Thursday) after extensive refurbishment. Photo contributed

And, he added: “The pub has partnered with the very best suppliers both locally and globally to ensure we have the best drinks for our customers.”

Among new partners is Horsham Cellar which has curated a premium wine list including Prosecco “for just £5.95 a glass which will be the best quality in Sussex,” said Ross, who has extensive experience in the pub trade.

Have you read? Concerns over telecoms mast ‘twice the height of Horsham houses’

Rare railway signal box given new lease of life in Sussex

The Bear general manager Ross Stephenson, left, with Luke Smith from Horsham Cellar. Photo contributedThe Bear general manager Ross Stephenson, left, with Luke Smith from Horsham Cellar. Photo contributed
The Bear general manager Ross Stephenson, left, with Luke Smith from Horsham Cellar. Photo contributed

The Bear has also joined Pubwatch to assist other venues in creating a safer drink environment in Horsham and, said Ross: “We also want to work with other local businesses in the area to create a real community.”

The pub will be open from 12 noon – 11pm seven days a week.

Related topics:Sussex