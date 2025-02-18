Sussex restaurants and cafés where kids can eat for free this half term
Feeding the children in the school holidays can be expensive.
So we’ve rounded up some of the restaurants and cafés across Sussex running ‘kids eat free’ or ‘kids eat for £1’ offers this February half term:
- Tesco cafés (locations in Littlehampton, Eastbourne and Hastings): Get one free kids hot meal deal when an adult buy something and shows their Clubcard
- KFC (locations in Brighton, Burgess Hill, Chichester, Crawley, Eastbourne, Goring, Haywards Heath, Horsham, Rustington, Worthing): Kids meal boxes, including Mini Fillet & Dip, a Mini Fillet Burger, or Small Popcorn Chicken, are £1 when you buy any burger meal or box meal
- Morrisons cafés (locations in Worthing, Littlehampton and Eastbourne): One free meal from the kids menu with any one adult meal with a value of £4.50 or over
- Pizza Express (locations in Worthing, Brighton, Arundel, Horsham, Hove, Haywards Heath, Crawley, Lewes, Eastbourne, East Grinstead, Chichester, Hastings): Dine-in and order an adult main to receive one Piccolo children’s meal for free
- Harvester restaurants (locations in Crawley, Chichester, Lancing, Eastbourne, Haywards Heath, Polegate, Brighton): Until February 28, including the weekend, order an adult main and get any main from the Smaller Bites and Bigger Bites and Kids’ Breakfast menus for £1
- Bills (locations in Brighton, Chichester, Horsham, Eastbourne, Lewes): Up to two kids can eat free all day until February 28 (excluding Saturday and Sunday), when one adult orders any main dish (breakfast, lunch or dinner)
- Asda Cafés (locations in Ferring and Eastbourne): Children aged 16 and under can eat for £1 when dining at any time of day in Asda cafés.
- Toby Carvery (locations in Worthing, Crawley, Eastbourne): Until February 28, pay only £1 for a kids meal when you order an adult main or breakfast. Valid with a voucher from the Toby app.
- Côte Brasserie (locations in Chichester, Haywards Heath, Horsham, Brighton, Lewes): Families who dine can get a free kids' meal for two weeks over half term by signing up to Côte's newsletter (valid until February 28). The kids' menu at Côte offers mini versions of the restaurant's usual main dishes, rather than typical children’s offerings like chicken nuggets and chips
This is just a sampling of the places offering free or cheap meals for children. Please do share others in the comments.
