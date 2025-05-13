Following the discovery of a Roman settlement at a Tangmere development site and a major archaeological dig, key findings will be presented to the local community.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In April last year, an archaeological dig in Tangmere – to support the planning process for the development of 1,300 homes – identified ‘areas of archaeological interest’ on the site, which includes the remains of a Roman settlement.

It was then revealed in January this year that organised open days would take place in 2025 – providing the public with an opportunity to visit the site and observe the work being carried out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has now been confirmed that·Archaeology South-East will be hosting a free event on Wednesday, May 28 – from 10am to 4:30pm – at Tangmere Village Centre.

Photos taken in August 2022 on land in Tangmere earmarked for the 1,300 homes in August 2022 during an archaeological dig

Visitors will be able to meet the archaeologists behind the work and take a virtual tour of the excavation site.

There will also be family-friendly activities, including crafts and a sandpit dig for children to enjoy.

A spokesperson for construction company, the Vistry Group, said: “We’re really pleased to continue sharing this journey with the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Events such as the Archaeology Day are a great way to keep residents involved and celebrate the area’s heritage. We’re committed to our open, ongoing engagement and keeping the community informed and involved as the project progresses.”

An Archaeology South-East spokesperson added: “We’re thrilled to be hosting our Archaeology Day at the Tangmere Village Centre to share some of the exciting discoveries we’ve made on site.

"It’s a fantastic opportunity for the local community to meet the team, explore the finds, and take part in fun, hands-on activities for all ages. We look forward to welcoming everyone for a big day of learning and exploration.”

If you have any questions, you can contact the team via [email protected] or 0808 168 8296.