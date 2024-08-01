Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Award-winning Sussex brandies and spirit makers Spirit of the Downs have notched up another success.

The Bolney-based company has scooped two new accolades at the Great Taste Awards 2024.

The firm’s Sussex Grape Vodka was awarded two out of a possible three Stars in the contest. Judges described it as: “A well made vodka that delivers complexity of flavour.”

The company’s Sussex Brandy 2021 French Oak Aged was awarded one Star, with judges commending it as having “a smooth mouthfeel with a buttery vanilla and honeyed character.”

Spirit of the Downs partners with leading vineyards including Sugrue South Downs, Breaky Bottom, and Plumpton College to source what it describes as “the finest grapes for our spirits.”

A spokesperson said: “Once the grapes have been harvested and pressed for their sparkling wines, we take the leftover pomace – grapes, seeds and stems – and repurpose it for our spirits.

"This sustainable approach not only minimises waste but also ensures that every part of the grape is utilised to its fullest potential.

“The pomace is then fermented with champagne yeast, sugar, and water, transforming it into a unique elixir that captures the essence of Sussex's terroir.

"From there, after approximately 11 months, our spirits undergo a meticulous distillation process, then for our brandies they are carefully aged in English oak casks or with French oak to develop their rich flavours and complex aromas.

“Our commitment to sustainability doesn't stop there. Once fermentation is complete, our waste is repurposed to fertilise the orchard at Trenchmore Farm, creating a beautiful cycle of renewal and regeneration.”

Spirit of the Downs is planning to open for tours from August 10.