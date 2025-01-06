Sussex village pub closes - temporarily
The Anchor Inn in High Street, Storrington, shut on New Year’s Day but is planning to reopen when new landlords are found.
Meanwhile, in a message from outgoing landlords Martyn, Tony, Diesel and Luna – who have run the pub for the past nine years – locals were thanked for their custom.
They posted on Facebook: “We were lucky enough to have had an amazing staff team across the years, who made us proud daily. We were blessed to have had a customer base who brought us joy, tears and laughter.
“Everything we did; every moment, every smile, tear or laugh was about making The Anchor the best it could be.
"We have been blessed to be the caretakers of your pub for the last 9 years. For now we say farewell, with our love and thanks for genuinely being simply the best.”
