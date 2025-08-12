Sussex village pub in plans to spuce up garden with new bar and 'seating pods'
Brewery chain Stonegate has lodged a planning application with Horsham District Council to make the changes to The Anchor Inn in Storrington.
It plans to install five new garden pod seating booths, lighting posts and low picket fencing at the High Street premises.
It also intends to install bi-fold doors at an enlarged window opening at the rear of the building, if planning permission is granted.
Stonegate says that the outdoor seating areas will be open from 10am to 11pm Monday to Saturday, and from 10am to 11pm on Sundays.
Trained staff, it says, will be present in the garden area throughout the day ‘to monitor customer activity and manage noise levels.’