Sussex village pub prepares to reopen after closing 'temporarily'

A Sussex village pub is preparing to reopen after closing ‘temporarily.’

An application for a new premises licence has been made to Chichester District Council for The Three Crowns in Billingshurst Road, Wisborough Green.

The pub wants to operate from Monday to Thursday and Sundays from 8am to 11.30pm and from 8am to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Wisborough Green Parish Council, in a statement to the council, says that it welcomes the pub’s reopening, pointing out that it helps provide

‘much needed social space for residents in the village and surrounding areas.’

But it also points out that the pub is in a residential area and adds: “With that in mind, Wisborough Green Parish Council respectfully requests that the provision to hold live music events, play music and other such activities be limited to inside only.

"The council acknowledges that Temporary Event Notices may be obtained to permit outdoor music for the occasions when it is required and desirable. This process provides a level of control, ensuring that such events are limited in frequency and appropriately managed.

“Music events held in the garden of The Three Crowns have, in the recent past, caused significant distress and disturbance to not only immediate neighbours but also to the wider community.”