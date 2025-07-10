Sussex village pub rediscovers 'lost' books signed by famed artists

Long thought lost, the visitor books have been found at The Swan Inn at Fittleworth – the West Sussex village recently described by the Sunday Times as ‘the new Cotswolds without the crowds.’

The Swan has historically played host to many famed writers and artists who signed the guest books on their way through – including JMW Turner, John Constable, and Rudyard Kipling to name but a few.

Each of The Swan’s12 bedrooms has been named after its notable former guests.

The pub’s treasured guest books have now been reviewed by Antiques Roadshow specialist Dendy Easton. They reveal new signatures from some of Britain’s most illustrious visitors including JM Barrie, who famously spent his summers in West Sussex where his experiences with the Llewelyn Davies family inspired Peter Pan.

Artist John Constable, who painted many of his famous scenes during visits to Petworth House and Arundel, also signed The Swan’s visitors’ book, along with Millicent Fawcett, the women’s campaigner and first woman honoured with a statue in Parliament Square.

The Swan, named earlier this year by the Sunday Times Guide as the best place to stay in the south east, now also has a newly-completed Mediterranean-inspired garden designed in consultation with gardener Elizabeth Tyler and planted by Litchfield & Fox.

The garden, complete with boules court, has been planned to suit everyone – from a pit stop for a refreshing pint after walking the South Downs to long, lazy lunches and evening cocktails.

The space features a gravel garden and fruit trees that provide natural shade in the current warm summer. There is also a wood-fired pizza oven and dedicated garden menu.

