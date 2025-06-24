Sussex village pub reveals plans for covered garden seating area

A Sussex village pub is planning to enhance its garden by setting up a covered outdoor seating area.

Punch Partnerships, owners of The Six Bells in Billingshurst, have lodged a planning application with Horsham District Council to install a wooden pergola in the pub’s front garden.

The pub, a 16th century Grade II listed building, is in the village High Street which has been designated a conservation area.

In a statement to the council, the brewery says: “The application seeks consent for a modestly scaled timber pergola structure designed to provide weather protection for outdoor seating whilst respecting the historic character and significance of this important heritage asset.

“The proposal has been carefully designed to minimise visual impact on the listed building and its setting, whilst providing practical commercial benefits to support the continued viable use of

this historic public house.”

They add: “The continued active use of The Six Bells as a public house is essential for its long-term conservation and contribution to the community. The proposed pergola will support this use whilst demonstrating how sensitive contemporary additions can be successfully integrated with important historic buildings, helping to ensure customers are safe, comfortable, and happy whilst visiting the premises.”

The pub itself dates back to the 16th century. It was originally a farmhouse called Taintland and became a ‘beer house’ In the 19th century before becoming a pub in the 20th century.