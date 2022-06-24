Sussex village pub set to reopen 'soon'

A Sussex village pub which has been shut for weeks is set to reopen ‘soon.’

By Sarah Page
Friday, 24th June 2022, 10:26 am

The Queen’s Head at West Chiltington – just to the north of the South Downs National Park – closed some weeks ago after the landlord left.

And a search is now going on for a new landlord to take over the lease.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

A spokesperson for the pub said: “We are actively recruiting for a new pub partner to take this business on, following the departure of the previous tenant a few weeks ago.

The pub is said to be going to reopen 'soon'

"We aim to reopen the pub as soon as possible.”

Specialist property agents Fleurets are handling the leasing on behalf of pub chain Stonegate – one of the largest pub groups in the UK.

It announced that it was offering the two-storey pub for lease ‘free of tie’ last month.

Fleurets divisional director Nick Earee said at the time: “This is a fantastic opportunity for a new tenant to run a destination pub with extensive trade areas in an affluent part of West Sussex.

"The Queens Head is the hub of the community, so we are looking for a tenant who can really integrate themselves and also draw business from the surrounding area.”

Have you read? Reality TV star Katie Price faces sentence today at Lewes Crown Court

Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled easyJet, British Airways and Wizz Air flights today Friday June 24

StonegateGatwick Airport