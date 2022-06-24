Sussex village pub set to reopen 'soon'

The Queen’s Head at West Chiltington – just to the north of the South Downs National Park – closed some weeks ago after the landlord left.

And a search is now going on for a new landlord to take over the lease.

A spokesperson for the pub said: “We are actively recruiting for a new pub partner to take this business on, following the departure of the previous tenant a few weeks ago.

The pub is said to be going to reopen 'soon'

"We aim to reopen the pub as soon as possible.”

Specialist property agents Fleurets are handling the leasing on behalf of pub chain Stonegate – one of the largest pub groups in the UK.

It announced that it was offering the two-storey pub for lease ‘free of tie’ last month.

Fleurets divisional director Nick Earee said at the time: “This is a fantastic opportunity for a new tenant to run a destination pub with extensive trade areas in an affluent part of West Sussex.