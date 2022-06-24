Sussex village pub set to reopen 'soon'

The Queen’s Head at West Chiltington – just to the north of the South Downs National Park – closed some weeks ago after the landlord left.
And a search is now going on for a new landlord to take over the lease.
A spokesperson for the pub said: “We are actively recruiting for a new pub partner to take this business on, following the departure of the previous tenant a few weeks ago.
"We aim to reopen the pub as soon as possible.”
Specialist property agents Fleurets are handling the leasing on behalf of pub chain Stonegate – one of the largest pub groups in the UK.
It announced that it was offering the two-storey pub for lease ‘free of tie’ last month.
Fleurets divisional director Nick Earee said at the time: “This is a fantastic opportunity for a new tenant to run a destination pub with extensive trade areas in an affluent part of West Sussex.
"The Queens Head is the hub of the community, so we are looking for a tenant who can really integrate themselves and also draw business from the surrounding area.”