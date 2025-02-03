Sussex village pub which shut in 2023 gets set to reopen as a 'boutique hotel'

A Sussex village pub which shut over a year ago is getting set to reopen as a boutique hotel, bar and restaurant.

A planning application has been lodged with Horsham District Council to convert The Mucky Duck Inn at Tismans Common in Rudgwick, near Horsham, to provide 18 guest suites.

A company called AJW Hospitality has bought the pub along with an adjacent property called The Old House, a Grade II listed building, which it plans to include in its hotel conversion. The Mucky Duck operated as a public house and B&B until September 2023 when it was permanently closed.

Agents for AJW Hospitality – MH Architects – say in a statement to the council: “There are currently four buildings on the Mucky Duck site: the main pub, two accommodation blocks and an out building. A detached garage accompanies the Old House within the property curtilage.

Plans are being put forward to convert the Mucky Duck Inn at Rudgwick, near Horsham - which shut over a year ago - into a boutiqe hotel, restaurant and bar

“This application seeks permission for the development of the combined site into a restaurant, boutique hotel and bar, with fully developed landscaped grounds and associated parking. Eighteen accommodation suites are being incorporated across the reatained and extended buildings, providing different budgetary options.”

They add: “The development has been designed to respect the history of the Inn and Old House, tying them back together as they were at the Inn’s inception.”

The pub was formerly called the Cricketers Inn and is believed to have been built in 1855. It was constructed by the owner of the neighbouring pub, known

as the House at the Sign of the Pig, which formed part of the Grade II listed Old House. The owner converted the whole of the old pub site into one residential building, known as Old House, with a late 1800s extension added.

In the late 1990s two annexe buildings were built within the Mucky Duck grounds and provided additional hotel accommodation.

In their statement to the council, the applicants say: “Our proposal seeks to honour the rich history of this beloved establishment while ushering in a new era of hospitality and community engagement.

“The Mucky Duck and Old House renovation project endeavours to transform the former pub and outbuilding into a vibrant culinary destination and boutique hotel. Our vision is to not only preserve the essence of the original building but also to infuse it with modern amenities and touches of luxury, creating an inviting space that celebrates both tradition and innovation.

"We envisage restoring The Mucky Duck to its former glory, rekindling its role as a gathering place for generations to come. With the acquisition of the neighbouring The Old House, we have a unique opportunity to incorporate it into our proposals and enhance the setting of this historic Grade II Listed Building.

"Steeped in history, The Old House has long served as a meeting point for locals and travellers alike. We plan to restore it as a cherished landmark and once again make it accessible to the public by providing overnight accommodation in association with The Mucky Duck.”

They add that, through the inclusion of a restaurant, bakery, and florist, “we aim to curate an immersive culinary experience that showcases the best of local and seasonal produce.”

No decisions have yet been made over the planning application.