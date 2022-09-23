Sussex village restaurant in line for top award

New Haldi Indian Restaurant in Southwater has been nominated for the Restaurant of the Year – South-East at the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA) 2022.

The winners will be announced at a glittering red-carpet event being held at the InterContinental Hotel at The O2-London on October 2.

The coveted awards are in recognition of the UK’s best South Asian cuisine across a series of prestigious regional and national categories.

ARTA chief executive and founder Mohammed Munim said: “Britain has some of the most vibrant and dynamic Asian restaurants, and they are an integral part of the fabric and culture of the country.

“The ARTA awards are a celebration and recognition of these exceptional restaurants, takeaways, chefs, and restaurateurs all across the country, who are serving their local communities so exceptionally well.