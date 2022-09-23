Edit Account-Sign Out
Sussex village restaurant in line for top award

A Sussex village restaurant is in line for a top award.

By Sarah Page
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 4:14 pm
Updated Friday, 23rd September 2022, 4:14 pm

New Haldi Indian Restaurant in Southwater has been nominated for the Restaurant of the Year – South-East at the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA) 2022.

The winners will be announced at a glittering red-carpet event being held at the InterContinental Hotel at The O2-London on October 2.

The coveted awards are in recognition of the UK’s best South Asian cuisine across a series of prestigious regional and national categories.

ARTA founder Mohammed Munim

ARTA chief executive and founder Mohammed Munim said: “Britain has some of the most vibrant and dynamic Asian restaurants, and they are an integral part of the fabric and culture of the country.

“The ARTA awards are a celebration and recognition of these exceptional restaurants, takeaways, chefs, and restaurateurs all across the country, who are serving their local communities so exceptionally well.

"Each nominee is a worthy winner, and we look forward to celebrating with them all at the award ceremony.”

