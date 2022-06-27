Now in its 19th year, the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) is the world's largest wine competition. Judged by top wine experts from around the globe, DWWA is trusted internationally for its rigorous judging process.

As part of this process almost 250 expert judges, including 41 Masters of Wine and 13 Master Sommeliers, evaluated 18,244 wines from 54 countries at DWWA 2022, making it a record year for wines tasted.

Wiston Estate, Blanc de Noir Brut 2014 from West Sussex was awarded a Gold medal.

West Sussex wines - Bolney Wine, Estate Chardonnay 2020; Highweald, Reserve Brut NV; Vagabond Wines, Pinot Noir Precoce 2020; Bolney Wine Estate, Lychgate Rosé 2020; Roebuck Estates, Classic Cuvée Brut 2016; Highweald, Rosé NV and Tinwood, Blanc De Blancs Brut 2017 all won Silver medals.

East Sussex wines – Henners, Brut NV; Oxney Organic Estate, Classic 2018; Busi Jacobsohn , Rosé 2018; Ridgeview, EH Booth English Sparkling Brut NV and Fox & Fox Mayfield, Tradition Blanc De Noirs Brut 2014 all win Silver medals. Ridgeview, Blanc De Blancs Brut 2016; Fox & Fox Mayfield, The Elizabethan Blanc de Blancs Brut 2014; Fox & Fox Mayfield, Essence Chardonnay Brut 2016; Mountfield Winery, Classic Cuvée Brut 2016 and Hoffmann & Rathbone, Bacchus 2019 all won Bronze medals.