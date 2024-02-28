Sussex's first micropub has a new home in Worthing - and will be opening soon
Anchored in Worthing, owned and run by Nigel Watson, has moved from West Buildings to Montague Place.
“It’s a work in progress, hoping to be open in March,” Nigel said. “I will be continuing the legacy of the past 10 years – serving and promoting the best Sussex ales, ciders, wines and spirits. Watch this space.”
The independent business was the first micropub in Sussex, with the business opening in August 2013. The unique micropub only sells produce received from Sussex suppliers.
In December 2023, Nigel announced he had to sell the West Buildings property ‘due to personal reasons’.
"This larger premises came up on Montague Place – I wasn't expecting it,” Nigel said. “I was lucky enough to have my bid accepted.
“I am very pleased with the location. It's absolutely superb with a nice view of the pier. It's very good for the summer trade.
“I've had to build a cold room in here, with more equipment arriving from up north.
"Otherwise the pub will remain the same, championing the best beers, wines, ciders and spirits in Sussex. And we will have snacks of course.”
Nigel said he has built up a ‘very good core group of customers’, adding: “Without them, the pub wouldn't have happened. They are quite keen and offering to help out, which is nice.
“If I haven't got the skillset, I have got someone in my crowd that I can phone up.
“It’s created a bit of a fizz around Worthing town centre.”
Nigel said he is focused on the ‘bigger picture’, rather than just making a living.
He added: “A lot of people come here because I do exclusively Sussex products. I deal directly with the brewers, cider makers, vineyards and a locally based wholesale company which knows my ethos. I’ve built up a really good working relationship with people.
“It cuts down the carbon footprint enormously as well as transportation costs.
"A lot of the brewers and cider makers are rurally based. I’m helping the rural economy as well as the town centre.
"It’s not just about me reopening my boozer, sitting back and counting the cash. There are no guarantees of that but you try and do your best for the wider economy as well.”
Nigel said he will be supported by one permanent member of staff but revealed he would be looking to bring others on board in the summer months.