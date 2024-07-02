Take a look inside stunning new Sussex village hotel with 1930s Art Deco design and stunning sea views

The White Horses boutique hotel is the very first of Everly Hotels Collection, situated in Rottingdean – just outside Brighton on the Sussex coast.

As part of its launch, Sussex World was invited to the exclusive VIP Chef’s Table event with an overnight stay ahead of the official opening on Monday (July 1).

Following a multi-million pound investment, we had the first chance to view The White Horses’ renovated spaces – including the premium bedrooms and seafront terrace for drinking and dining.

It was a privilege to be given the first glimpse of the new 32-bed boutique hotel, followed by a ten-course taster menu – carefully curated by the head chef, complete with an overnight stay in one of the bespoke boutique hotel rooms.

The menu featured warm Irish soda bread; buffalo oysters; chilled pea and spinach summer soup; Isle of Wight heritage tomato salad; fillet of beef carpaccio; grilled lobster tempura; lamb rump; Sussex Charmer cheeses and the specialty Eton Mess.

Words simply don’t do the quality of the food justice. The lamb and lobster was my personal favourites. It was refreshing to learn that there were two different types of dining experiences on offer – with The Discovery Bar the place to be if you are looking for something fancy, like a seafood platter and wine. Or you can grab a burger with a pint in the main dining area if you would prefer.

There is even a community living room – where local groups are invited to hold meetings.

The venue was quite simply a dream for anyone who loves being by the sea – and who doesn’t!?

“With our closeness to the sea, you’ll notice many references to waves detailed throughout the hotel,” read a post on the hotel’s Facebook page.

“The blue of the sea permeates the colour palette, and is complemented by warm, sandy browns and bronzes.

“All is tied together with a hark to the past, the 1930s Art Deco design style that runs through the very heart of the building.”

Before tasting the food, we were taken on a tour around the hotel by Vincent Madden – managing director of the Everly Hotels Collection.

Vincent explained how the name of the hotel was subtly changed from The White Horse to The White Horses and joked: “We spent an enormous amount of money on an S.”

The property has 32 bedrooms and 290 covers following a multi-million pound investment and build.

In a ‘boutique style married with local charm’, the hotel ‘delivers modern comfort and sophistication’ – with ‘stories of local discovery and intrigue’.

The building has been thoughtfully designed, connecting the local area with ‘hidden gems in prime locations’.

There is even a little shop opposite the reception area where products are sold to those hoping to ‘bring a bit of the hotel back home’.

So what separates The White Horses from other hotels in Sussex?

"In Sussex, no hotels are this close to the sea,” Vincent explained. “Usually there's a dual carriageway between you and the seafront. We are very unique. It’s so rare and it's absolutely fantastic.

“You can walk directly down to the beach and do a bit of sea swimming in the morning if you want. There is the white cliffs walk all the way to Saltdean and Brighton. We are in a really unique location in Sussex.

"We've taken over the hotel and spent ten months re-developing and re-imagining it. We’ve created something really special for the community in Rottingdean.

"We have a supplier providing local beers and have got a fabulous team. We are really excited.

“There is a beautiful village feel. The game Cluedo was developed here and there was lots of smuggling back in the day.

"It has a huge historical meaning, with lots of stories.

"We've taken a lot of that inspiration in, in terms of the food, drink and service. The whole brand is about local discovery, flavour discovery. The community of Rottingdean are very lucky people to live here. We have all the best of hospitality in this unique property and location.”

After a relaxing overnight stay, in the most incredible en-suite room – complete with a stunning bath from which you are overlooking the sea – I truly felt I had found a second home.

There was such a lovely, homely feel to the place.

In each room, there is a treasure chest containing a sweet treat for guests with a book carefully-chosen depending on which area of the hotel it is.

“Everything is here for a reason,” Vincent said.

There are even some accessible rooms and pet-friendly rooms, with doggy treats and wooden floors for our four-legged friends on the ground floor.

Vincent added: “We don't want to be a beautiful but sterile property to the community we are in.

“The excitement locally for this product is fantastic. People in Rottingdean feel they lose out to Brighton but no more – we have arrived.”

Click here to book a visit to The White Horses in Rottingdean.

