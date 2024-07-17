Takeaway sushi restaurant 'opening soon' in Worthing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The newest branch of a takeaway sushi chain is set to open its first Worthing branch.

Founded in 2008 in London, You Me Sushi says it offers a ‘varying menu concept that’s perfectly combined with a fresh and unique approach to Japanese cuisine’.

The Worthing branch will be in Cricketers Parade, Broadwater, in the unit formerly occupied by T. H. Collison, an optician.

Youmesushi – a takeaway sushi chain – is opening a branch in Broadwater

Signage on the window promises the store will be ‘opening soon’ and offers customers an opportunity to scan a QR code to get a 50 per cent discount when it opens.

Sussex’s only other branch of You Me Sushi is in Brighton.