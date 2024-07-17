Takeaway sushi restaurant 'opening soon' in Worthing
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The newest branch of a takeaway sushi chain is set to open its first Worthing branch.
Founded in 2008 in London, You Me Sushi says it offers a ‘varying menu concept that’s perfectly combined with a fresh and unique approach to Japanese cuisine’.
The Worthing branch will be in Cricketers Parade, Broadwater, in the unit formerly occupied by T. H. Collison, an optician.
Signage on the window promises the store will be ‘opening soon’ and offers customers an opportunity to scan a QR code to get a 50 per cent discount when it opens.
Sussex’s only other branch of You Me Sushi is in Brighton.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.