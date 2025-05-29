Temporary banking hub is now open in Littlehampton
Found in the Fleming Room – ground floor of the town council offices in Manor House, Church Street – the hub opened on Wednesday, May 28.
"We are pleased to announce that the Manor House is housing the new temporary banking hub,” Littlehampton Town Council said.
"The town mayor met the staff earlier today who informed him that there had been a steady stream of people accessing the services.”
The mayor Alan Butcher, who represents the Wickbourne Ward, became first citizen on May 18.
The banking hub will be open from Monday to Friday – 9am to 5pm.
"Services include a counter service that anyone can use to pay in and withdraw cash, pay bills, and for businesses a change giving service,” the council added.
There is also access to the community bankers and their schedule is as follows:
– Monday: Lloyds – Tuesday: NatWest – Wednesday: No community banker available – Thursday: Santander – Friday: No community banker available
For more details about the services provided by the banking hub, visit www.cashaccess.co.uk/hubs/littlehampton-west-sussex/
LINK, the UK’s cash access and ATM network, has announced in June 2024 that locals and businesses in Littlehampton will ‘soon find it easier to access banking services’ thanks to a recommendation for a new banking hub in the town.
It came after Halifax announced that the 68 High Street branch will close in June 2025.
The banks agreed to keep the last branch open in locations where a hub is recommended – until a temporary or permanent hub was up and running.
A LINK spokesperson said: “Banking hubs are a shared banking space, similar to a traditional bank branch, but available to everyone.
"The hub will consist of a counter service operated by Post Office employees, where customers of any bank can withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payments and carry out regular banking transactions.
"In addition, there will be private spaces where customers can speak to community bankers from their own bank for more complicated matters that require specialist knowledge or privacy.”
The banks will be working on a ‘rotating basis’, so there will be staff from different banks available on different days.
