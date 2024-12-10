Terrible luck for new Sussex bakery as oven catches fire on its second day

A bakery that only launched yesterday suffered a fire before its second day of trading.

According to its Facebook page, one of the ovens at Patisserie 43 in Strand Parade, Goring, caught fire this morning. Initially, it was thought the blaze would delay the opening of the business, but a later message on its Facebook page said it would open as usual, but would need to regularly restock.

The first message read: “Delayed opening today I’m afraid. One of the inherited ovens has just caught fire.

“Everyone out and ok but as you can imagine it’s very smoky in there and I’ll be an oven down.

Tanya Clubb with town crier Bob Smytherman at the opening of her new business Patisserie 43

“Waiting for the fire brigade to give the ok but oven space will be very small so will update with an opening time if at all. If not I’ll see you tomorrow xx”

The later update said: “Opening as usual but we are down to one oven so will continuously restock throughout the day. See you soon xx”

Patisserie 43 is run by Tanya Clubb, who is known in Worthing for her business Tan’s Tasty Cakes. The new business was officially opened by town crier Bob Smytherman, and will be open six days a week selling sweet and savoury bakes like sausage rolls, cheese straws, cube croissants and cruffins.