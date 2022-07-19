The independent brewery has bounced back from the pandemic to deliver an exciting ‘Summer Series’ of live events. They are also hosting a pop-up kitchen every weekend serving Greek street food from Happy Go Souvlaki.

Arundel Brewery has also been expanding the number of brewing systems it uses – which visitors to the Brewhouse Project can see for themselves.

They will be creating more small batch special edition beers to satisfy the tastebuds of their discerning customers, not just here in the UK but also in Norway and Scandinavia where craft beer is also popular.

MP Andrew Griffith is given a tour at The Arundel Brewhouse Project by owners Stuart and Samantha Walker

Stuart and Samantha showed the MP how they are cleverly using the space at the Brewhouse Project, with spacious remote-working seating upstairs in the café and an award-winning florist Beachtown Blooms (Muddy Stiletto Awards June 2022).

The modern café downstairs serves Sussex craft house coffee, locally produced food and baked goods from the Flour Pot Bakery. And of course a big choice of craft beers.

Andrew Griffith said: “Stuart and Samantha have brought the East Coast of the US into the heart of Arundel and it’s great to see.