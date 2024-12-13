The owner of a jewellery shop in Shoreham said he is ‘unable to run my business as I once did’, as he prepares to serve customers for the final time this Christmas.

Darren Ross Jewellers has been on Shoreham High Street for 20 years but will close for the last time on Christmas Eve.

Darren left a note on his shop window, which read: “After 20 years of Darren Ross Jewellers, I have made the difficult decision to close my shop.

"With Shoreham High Street suffering like so many others and with increasing rent and costs, I am unable to run my business as I once did and I feel that now is the right time to close the door on this chapter.

Darren Ross Jewellers has been on Shoreham High Street for 20 years but will close for the last time on Christmas Eve. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of my loyal customers and friends I have met over the last 20 years and, for one last time, we wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a prosperous new year.

“My last day will be Christmas Eve. Please pop in and grab yourself a Christmas bargain.”

Speaking to Sussex World, Darren said it is ‘not really beneficial being self-employed these days’.

“I've been in the trade since I was 16 but it's just not the trade it used to be, really,” the businessman said. “It's just so hard work trying to run a business these days. Every high street seems to be suffering.

“I’m looking forward to working for someone else, and not having all that stress and hassle that goes with it.

“I’ll be a post office worker so a massive career change. I'm quite ready to embrace it and looking forward to it.

"Everyone knows me in town and I'm still staying local, so they will still see me around.”

Darren said social media also ‘makes it extremely hard’, adding: “People can be so mean and toxic and they don't realise the damage they do writing bad reviews. Huge companies can take it but small independent shops it's their lifeline.”

However, Darren said he has met ‘lots of lovely people’ and thanked them for the ‘loyal support over the years’.

He added: “I've had lovely comments on Facebook and loads of people are coming in saying, ‘what a shame you're going’.

“I've got huge discounts. A lot of stuff is half price and everything's got to go, really.

"My brother has still got a shop in Portslade so people can get their jewellery repairs there."

Recalling some of his memories from working in the shop, Darren said one stood out from the rest – from just last week.

“This young lad – he must have been 12 or so – brought his little sister down to town,” the shop owner said. “They were allowed out for the first time together.

“And she wanted to come to the jewellery shop to have a look around. He bought her a little pair of earrings, bless him, then took her off to the sweet shop.

"It was really sweet. It really brought a tear to my eye.”