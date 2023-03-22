The Ivy in Chichester has launched brand new mouthwatering menus at its Chichester restaurant.

Guests can enjoy The Ivy’s new Dream Champagne Dinner. Available every Friday from 6.30pm, diners can choose two courses for £45.00, and

three courses for £50.00, inclusive of half a bottle of French Champagne each.

Starters include delicious Malaysian Curried Prawns, served with choy sum, toasted coconut, and coriander, or Duck and Asparagus Vol-Au-Vent, served with broad beans and wholegrain mustard sauce.

For the main event, a delicious Chargrilled Sirloin Steak with a flambéed brandy and truffle sauce will be sure to make your dreams come true. For a lighter option, the Baked Aubergine with a red pepper tapenade, almond and cauliflower rice is a fresh and healthy option.

Guests can finish off with either the wonderful Dream Dessert, Ice Cream Profiteroles, or a zingy Lemon Sorbet, served with shortbread, lemon balm and Champagne.

All Day Dreamers, launched Tuesday, March 21

Indulge in a luxurious lunchtime experience with the All Day Dreamers set menu, brimming with dishes that dreams are made of. Diners can choose two courses for £17.95 or three courses for £22.95, plus a

Champagne Dream Cocktail (£9.95), featuring a tantalising blend of Scapegrace Black gin poured over cotton candy and topped with Ivy Champagne. Starters include a warming Creamed Cauliflower Soup, a fresh Pan-fried Scottish smoked haddock or Emilia Romagna cured coppa ham.

For mains, guests can choose from a selection of seasonal dishes including Spicy Jackfruit and Toasted Peanut Bang Bang Salad served with Mexican chayote, seasame, coriander, white mooli and shredded Chinese leaf, or chargrilled, grass-fed Rump Steak, served with thick cut chips.

The new Dream Dessert features a crispy vanilla cloud with warm chocolate brownie, vanilla ice cream, and hot yuzu caramel sauce, perfect for those guests with a sweet tooth.

Little Dreamers, launched Tuesday, March 21

For those looking for a family treat, the Little Dreamers menu is perfect for younger guests to enjoy, with all main dishes priced at £9.95. Children can choose from Linguine Pasta with Tomato Sauce, Grilled Chicken Escalope with sprouting broccoli, a delicious Hamburger and Chips, and much more. For