Guests can enjoy The Ivy’s new Dream Champagne Dinner. Available every Friday from 6.30pm, diners can choose two courses for £45.00, and
three courses for £50.00, inclusive of half a bottle of French Champagne each.
Starters include delicious Malaysian Curried Prawns, served with choy sum, toasted coconut, and coriander, or Duck and Asparagus Vol-Au-Vent, served with broad beans and wholegrain mustard sauce.
For the main event, a delicious Chargrilled Sirloin Steak with a flambéed brandy and truffle sauce will be sure to make your dreams come true. For a lighter option, the Baked Aubergine with a red pepper tapenade, almond and cauliflower rice is a fresh and healthy option.
Guests can finish off with either the wonderful Dream Dessert, Ice Cream Profiteroles, or a zingy Lemon Sorbet, served with shortbread, lemon balm and Champagne.
All Day Dreamers, launched Tuesday, March 21
Indulge in a luxurious lunchtime experience with the All Day Dreamers set menu, brimming with dishes that dreams are made of. Diners can choose two courses for £17.95 or three courses for £22.95, plus a
Champagne Dream Cocktail (£9.95), featuring a tantalising blend of Scapegrace Black gin poured over cotton candy and topped with Ivy Champagne. Starters include a warming Creamed Cauliflower Soup, a fresh Pan-fried Scottish smoked haddock or Emilia Romagna cured coppa ham.
For mains, guests can choose from a selection of seasonal dishes including Spicy Jackfruit and Toasted Peanut Bang Bang Salad served with Mexican chayote, seasame, coriander, white mooli and shredded Chinese leaf, or chargrilled, grass-fed Rump Steak, served with thick cut chips.
The new Dream Dessert features a crispy vanilla cloud with warm chocolate brownie, vanilla ice cream, and hot yuzu caramel sauce, perfect for those guests with a sweet tooth.
Little Dreamers, launched Tuesday, March 21
For those looking for a family treat, the Little Dreamers menu is perfect for younger guests to enjoy, with all main dishes priced at £9.95. Children can choose from Linguine Pasta with Tomato Sauce, Grilled Chicken Escalope with sprouting broccoli, a delicious Hamburger and Chips, and much more. For
dessert, children can create their Dream Sundae (£6.95), with vanilla ice cream, and a range of toppings to choose from including strawberries, marshmallows, honeycomb, and chocolate flakes.