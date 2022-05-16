The Ivy: Plans withdrawn and head chef named in latest updates for new Chichester site

In plans submitted in March (22/00615/ADV), the high-end brasserie chain applied for permission to install a hanging sign and ten banners outside the former Topshop site in East Street.

The plans received criticism from the Chichester Conservation Area Advisory Committee (CCAAC) and Chichester City Council shared concerns about the signage detracting from the Market Cross and causing ‘harm’ to the character of the city centre as a conservation area.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the CCAAC said: “The large frontage and fascia sign, as previously permitted, already make the premises highly visible.

The Ivy hoardings in East Street Chichester

"Projecting signs and banners will detract from the nearby Cross, which should be the focal point of the immediate area.”

Chichester City Council also objected to the plans, and added: “The illuminated projecting sign and the addition of 10 PVC banners would be contrary to the advertisement design guidance and would harm the character and appearance of the conservation area, which the planning authority has a duty to protect, through the excessive visual clutter, inappropriate materials and unnecessary illumination.”

The Ivy has said it is set to open in spring, but a source from the chain told this newspaper delays had meant the site may not open until late June.

In promotional release sent out last week, The Ivy introduced its general manager and head chef as well as giving residents a peek at what delights its menu may feature.

Barnaby Harris-Reid, general manager at The Ivy Chichester Brasserie, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing The Ivy Collection to Chichester. The city is internationally renowned for its historic cathedral, culture and beautiful scenery, and the team and I are excited to welcome residents and visitors of Chichester this spring once we open our doors.”

The brasserie’s menus will incorporate a selection of classic, seasonal dishes including crispy duck salad with five spice dressing, toasted cashews, watermelon, beansprouts, sesame seeds, coriander and ginger, The Ivy shepherd’s pie, and salmon and smoked haddock fish cake with crushed pea and herb sauce and a soft poached hen’s egg.