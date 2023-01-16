The Littlehampton Academy pupils name new Climping care home for dementia patients

Pupils from The Littlehampton Academy took part in a competition to name a new care home.

Pupils from The Littlehampton Academy took part in a competition to name the new care home

The new-build care home in Climping will provide specialist dementia care. A topping-out ceremony was held at the home in August.

School chaplain Fr Paul Sanderson embraced the idea and invited manager Annie Lewis into the school to make a presentation to the pupils explaining dementia, memory loss and details of the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pupils were asked to name the home and to explain their reasons.

The winning name was Atherington Norden House, for which the winning pupil, Emilee Gibb, received a £100 Amazon voucher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The runner-up Alicja Horoszkiewicz, who received a £25 Amazon voucher.

Annie said: “The home is specifically designed for people living with dementia and is built over two floor and four wings and accommodates 64 residents. Each wing is divided into households of eight bedrooms with a domestic kitchenette, dining room and lounge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This unique design allows for people living with dementia to be with others who are on a smaller stage of their dementia journey. As well as nurses, we will be employing homemakers – a very different role from the traditional carer role. The role encompasses carer, housekeeper, companion and activities, and will replicate if someone was having care in their own home. Uniforms will not be worn to promote a home-from-home feeling.

"The home also has a Holistic Therapy Room where residents can receive aromatherapy, massage, reflexology and Reiki Healing from our own registered holistic therapist.

Advertisement Hide Ad