The Spanish holiday destination offering endless theme park fun for Sussex families

But best of all, it is home to the PortAventura leisure complex, featuring two theme parks, a water park and more. It was one of the main reasons my family booked a trip to Salou this summer, as I’ve wanted to visit PortAventura for years.

And this year was a great year to visit, as the main PortAventura park is celebrating its 30th anniversary with more than 100 million people having visited the resort since it opened in 1995.

The team at PortAventura kindly gifted my family and I passes for all three parks, and we spent three brilliant days exploring all they have to offer during our stay in Salou.

Our first stop was the main park, PortAventura World, which is the biggest of the three. There’s a vast number of rides, spread across lands themed on the Mediterranean, Far West, Mexico, China and Polynesia, as well as a children’s land themed on Sesame Street.

Be warned, you’ll do quite a lot of walking to cover the whole park, but that was fine with me as I loved seeing all the immersive theming as we moved ‘across the globe’.

There are lots of fast and furious ‘headliner’ rides, such as the 250ft Shambhala which was the tallest and fastest in Europe when it opened in 2012. And Dragon Khan, which has eight inversions, which was itself a world record when it first opened.

Feeling brave, my husband tried the former and I went on the latter. It’s hard to say which was scariest, as we only did one each, but safe to say it took me a while to find my legs again after I got off.

My daughter also went on her first-ever upside-down rollercoaster, when she and I tried the Furius Baco. I saw it was a coaster that blasts off, but it didn’t look like it was that bad, so I figured it was a good starter one for her.

As we blasted out of the loading bay and hit 84mph in three seconds, I realised it was a bit more intense than anticipated. But after some initial cries of ‘I don’t like this mummy’ she came off laughing and we both creased up when looking at our ride video and pictures featuring her very terrified face.

I now see that the PortAventura website bills it in this way: “Furius Baco is undoubtedly one of the most adrenaline-inducing attractions. Power, speed, and acceleration are the stars of this 850m-long ride.”

So, if in doubt, the PortAventura website and app have all the information you need!

Not quite as fast, but equally fun, were all the rides in the SésamoAventura land. There are a host of attractions for little ones and bigger kids like me from an elevated train, to a mini drop tower, to a small rollercoaster to the brilliant Street Mission, an interactive dark ride where you help Grover to collect cookies.

As it was hot, we all loved the Tutuki Splash boat ride where you get more than a bit splashed on the drop at the end. We also loved the racing trains wooden coaster Stampida and the El Diablo Tren De La Mina mine train.

We felt like we rode rides all day long, but there were still plenty we didn’t get the chance to try. You could easily fill two days as the park, as there’s plenty of shows, and probably still have more to do.

During the summer, every evening at the park ends with a 30th birthday parade, themed on Sesame Street and with the very catchy song Let's Dance Around that I’m still singing almost two weeks later. Afterwards, there’s the FiestAventura fireworks and drone show set around the lake which was really incredible. I could see a lot of it from our hotel’s balcony and I was mesmerised by the drones almost every night of our trip.

A few days later, we tackled Ferrari Land. As it’s a smaller theme park, it doesn’t open until 4.30pm and closes at 10.30pm. It was actually quite nice to spend the day relaxing round our hotel pool, then start our theme park day a bit later feeling quite refreshed.

The big draw at this park is Europe’s tallest and fastest ride, Red Force, which stands at 367ft tall and blasts riders to 112mph. It dominates much of the skyline in Salou, and the sound of riders zooming out of the loading dock can be heard from quite a way away.

It’s worth going into Ferrari Land just to sit in the small grandstand and watch it, as it’s a really impressive feat of engineering. I wish I had been braver, but I chickened-out of going on it. Luckily, my husband went for it, and in the front row no less – which is so intense it requires riders to wear goggles!

He said it was absolutely incredible, and he was on a high for ages after getting off.

There’s plenty of other rides to enjoy. Our absolute favourite was Flying Dreams, which made us feel as though we were flying across the world and seeing all different types of Ferraris on amazing roads. My husband and daughter loved the Thrill Tower drop towers, and we all loved Maranello Grand Race, where you drive your own car around a track through the park.

Racing Legends, a simulator attraction, is also well worth a ride.

Our third day at PortAventura was spent at Caribe Aquatic Park. It’s a really well laid out water park, with a good range of slides for all ages. There is also a brilliant lazy river, and a huge Sésamo Beach area that’s great fun for kids.

There were plenty of sunbeds dotted around the park, and while there wasn’t much shade to be had, we did manage to bag ourselves loungers under one of the canapes so we could give the kids little breaks from the sunshine from time to time.

Our favourite slides were either the family raft ride El Torrente, or the fun Ciclon Tropical.

It was so nice to add such amazing theme parks into a holiday that had everything from pool days, to beach fun, to history and culture. I’d definitely recommend a trip to Salou and the PortAventura resort for families looking for adventure.

For more information, see https://www.portaventuraworld.com/en

1 . PortAventura Katherine and her family enjoyed their time at PortAventura World, which is celebrating 30 years this year Photo: Katherine HM

