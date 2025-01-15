The Sussex staycation destination that helps you beat the airport madness

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Top Sussex staycation destination Sea Bay in Selsey has an up to 50 per cent off holidays sale on.

We visited this seaside family haven last year, and found it was a great way to have a relaxing break without having to go through any of the airport madness.

Seal Bay offers a wide range of self-catering holiday options from cosy caravans and stylish beach pods to luxurious lodges and holiday houses.

The resort is great for a weekend escape or a week-long retreat, offering comfort, privacy, and modern amenities.

Seal Bay Resort. Picture: contributed

At Seal Bay Resort, they've got free entertainment and exciting activities for all ages, including:

Wave Rider sessions and water fun in our pools

Axe Throwing, Archery, and Laser Tag for thrill seekers

Kids’ clubs with superhero academies and princess parties

Award-winning live shows the whole family will love

There are also:

Indoor & outdoor pools

Onsite bars and restaurants with delicious family-friendly dining

Beach access just steps from your accommodation

Shops and spa facilities for added convenience

Holiday Home Ownership option

For more information on up to 50% on selected holidays in 2025, visit sealbay.co.uk