The Sussex tea and coffee company that's been run by the same family for 40 years

Started by Frank Edgcumbe-Rendle in 1981, a tea trader who had recently returned to the UK and was struggling to find a good cuppa, it has grown into a roastery, café and retail shop all run from a site in Ford.

Frank’s son Chris and his wife Alice are still involved in the business today. Alice is chairperson of the family firm, known as EDGE Tea & Coffee, and together the couple travel the world meeting the farmers and growers who supply the firm.

Eighteen months ago, Stewart Cumming stepped into the role of managing director, and along with new head of coffee Stevie McCusker, has been working to drive the business forward and grow it as a hub of the West Sussex community.

Stewart explained the company hosts car shows and this year will host its first dog show. In the summer it will host a market party, and soon will get regular visits from a horsebox sauna. All of which offers customers something extra and another reason to visit.

He said: “We’re trying to open the space out more to the community, to be a community asset. We’re open consistently seven days a week 8am to 4pm, and we have free parking.

"Filter coffee is £2.50 a cup and our treat of the week is £2. There’s not many places in the world you get such great value.

“We work with importers to bring in our coffee from all over the world, and we roast it ourselves. Our new head of coffee has a wealth of knowledge and skill. He’s a Q grader and there’s only about 8,000 of them in the world. Coffee is graded on a Q scale and he has a palate that allows him to taste any defects in the coffee and check the it is scored over 80, which is specialist. That’s the kind of consistency we’re keen to maintain. We’re improving our blends by using his palate to our advantage.”

Edgcumbes became customer facing in 2014 with the opening of operations from its historic Dutch barn and café in Ford Road. The team uses the great relationships built with their suppliers to ensure all their coffee and tea is high-quality, and fairly priced.

Stewart said the cost of coffee has almost doubled in a year, something which the company has to navigate as it cannot pass that full cost onto the customers. “As much as we can, we have that sense of affordability because as a business we have a passion for not being pretentious,” he added. “People just want a great cup of coffee that costs a sensible price and that’s exactly what we do.

“This is a product that’s been drunk for hundreds and hundreds of years, but we’re not snobby about it.”

In recent times, the company’s website and subscription business has flourished, particularly in the wake of Covid. It mails its products out across the country and will start sending to Europe this year.

Being part of the community is paramount to the firm. They sponsor a group called Dad La Soul in Worthing, and have supported several charities including Team Domenica, which supports adults with learning difficulties.

Stewart is also part of a team taking on a charity run for Keep Me Breathing, and a portion of the profits from a custom coffee launching this week will go to the charity.

Stewart said: “We want to engage with those spaces we open in. I’m passionate about working with communities. We want to leave places better than before we arrived. We don’t just expect people to spend money with us, we want to work together on fun projects.”

Training is also a key part of the business. It offers home barista courses, where small groups of people learn about coffee, play with equipment and ask questions. It costs £65 for 2.5 hours.

Edgcumbes started as a tea business, but now 80 per cent of its business is coffee. It hopes to shift the balance a little this year with new packaging for the tea products and the launch of tea bags, including Sussex Royal, its flagship breakfast tea.

As well as a truly mixed customer base, which includes families, workers, cyclists and dog walkers, the firm caters for its furry friends. Dog biscuits are always available, and you can even order a Pawstar Martini for your pooch!

Stewart said: “Being family-run is key to us. Coffee has exploded, the home barista market has exploded. People want to know more and try more coffee, and it’s everywhere, but what makes us different is our heritage. You can’t fake 40 years in business. The joy of what we have is that it’s a family-run business.

“We saw success in 2024, but we want to push harder in 2025/6 to see even more growth.” This includes plans for more cafés in other parts of West Sussex, with Worthing, Chichester and Horsham all on the firm’s horizons that they hope will become community hubs.

Stewart added: “You have to earn people’s business these days. We have a USP of our heritage, but people won’t just walk through the doors. Our staff know their stuff, and we are working for the community. That’s what sets us apart.”

See the website at https://edgcumbes.co.uk/

1 . EDGE Tea & Coffee EDGE Tea & Coffee, in West Sussex, is known for its freshly roasted coffee and hand-blended teas. Photo: Katherine HM

2 . EDGE Tea & Coffee Stewart Cumming, managing director Photo: Katherine HM

3 . EDGE Tea & Coffee Inside the café Photo: Katherine HM

4 . EDGE Tea & Coffee EDGE Tea & Coffee, in West Sussex, is known for its freshly roasted coffee and hand-blended teas. Photo: Katherine HM