A Southwick pub has re-opened to the public with a brand new look, including a garden area.

The Cricketers Southwick – which earned TripAdvisors’ Travellers' Choice award in 2024 – had been closed since March 16, ‘for a short time’ whilst staff made ‘some exciting changes’.

After a VIP opening night on Friday (April 4), the pub officially opened to the public on Saturday.

A social media post read: “The wait is over! The doors to the new-look Cricketers are officially OPEN.

Ribbon cutting ceremony at The Cricketers Southwick. Photo: Henry Bryant

"We can’t wait to welcome you all back to see our amazing transformation.

"We hope you love the new pub as much as we do.”

Exterior works at the Greene King pub were carried out first, with a new garden area being a key addition.

An interior transformation was then carried out.

Kieran Meehan, general manager of the Cricketers, said the reaction to the refurbishment has been 'wonderful from all the customers'. Photo: Henry Bryant

Kieran Meehan, general manager of the Cricketers, said: “We've been working very hard behind the scenes. On February 24, we started a soft launch outside, which was sorting all the car park out, turning it into a garden.

“We changed all the windows in the pub completely. And then work commenced inside where we've knocked the walls through, so we’ve made it all open-planned and much more spacious.

“We’ve added some vibrant colours, with beautiful wallpaper and really lovely lighting.

“The reaction has been wonderful from all the customers. We’ve worked really hard to give them the pub that Southwick deserves.

"We're in a beautiful area, filled with beautiful people, and I wanted to give the pub back to them.

“We've had wonderful feedback – everyone's really enjoyed themselves, enjoyed our entertainment, and there's a lot more to come.”

Mr Meehan said the pub is ‘here for the community’.

He added: “We're involved with lots and lots of different things, such as charities, such as Macmillan and The Royal British Legion.

"It's really important that we're the community pub for everybody. Everybody is involved, right from kids all the way up to the elderly, we're there for them.

"It’s totally inclusive – our pub is for everybody.”

To book a table, visit: https://www.greeneking.co.uk/pubs/west-sussex/cricketers/book