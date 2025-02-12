The West Sussex dinosaur trail offering February half term fun for families

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean

If you’re looking for something to do with the children this half term, a West Sussex venue might have the answer.

From Saturday, February 15, Wakehurst in Ardingly near Haywards Heath, is running a Nature Heroes: Dino Detective trail around this gorgeous West Sussex gardens.

Information about the trail reads: “Travel back in time for a Jurassic journey around Wakehurst, unearthing secrets of the landscape's plants and trees. Budding palaeontologists can dust off their tools to get their claws on the next Nature Heroes badge in this prehistoric pursuit of knowledge.

“Bring your sense of adventure and team up with Pip, Bud and Sprout to complete your daring dino mission file, and earn another badge for your Nature Heroes cape. This is a mission millions of years in the making, and we can’t do it without you!”

The trail runs until Sunday, February 23. Entry tickets to Wakehurst is required and the mission costs £4 per child. A member cape is £12.50, for non-members it is £14.50.

For more information, see the Wakehurst website.

Wakehurst, in West Sussex, is holding a trail for children this February half term called Nature Heroes Dino Detective

