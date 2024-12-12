Theft of Jellycat toys sparks action at West Sussex garden centre

Drastic steps are being taken at a leading West Sussex garden centre because of thieves targeting Jellycat toys.

Old Barn Garden Centre at Dial Post, near Horsham – part of the Tates of Sussex chain – has resorted to keeping the sought-after soft stuffed toys under lock and key in a glass case.

And Old Barn is not the only centre being targeted for its Jellycats – other nearby garden centres are reporting similar problems.

Tates director and Old Barn manager Ben Tate believes professional criminal gangs are behind the thefts. "We have reduced the stock we have on the shop floor and on display,” he said. “These people come in and take everything in one go. It makes good sense for us not to put all the stock out – it just takes one gang.”

In February this year, thousands of pounds of Hozelock irrigation products were stolen from Old Barn, along with other large thefts at neighbouring centres.

“Shoplifting is a problem for everybody, in particular garden centres, because they are tricky sites to keep secure,” said Ben.

Many centres have now joined forces and alert each other whenever a major theft occurs. “We’re trying to work with each other to share information,” said Ben.

He said the gangs were stealing seasonal goods in bulk. “At the moment it’s Jellycats because it’s Christmas. It’s a fad right now, they are desirable, sought-after items. They’re not being taken by people for their familieis, it’s professional gangs stealing in bulk.”

He said they were stealing the same seasonal items from garden centres across the region. “It’s my belief that there is some undelying connection with these gangs. They are communicating with each other and stealing goods for a central person/persons.”