These are the most expensive and cheapest areas for unleaded petrol in East Sussex

By Matt Pole
Published 2nd Mar 2025, 13:05 BST
A new report ranks areas in East Sussex based on their lowest price for unleaded petrol.

Law Trucks have created their Fuel Report, which helped rank areas in East Sussex that have the highest and lowest petrol prices, revealing the most expensive and cheapest areas to get fuel.

To identify the five most expensive and five cheapest areas for unleaded petrol in East Sussex, Law Trucks analysed data from the Petrol Prices App.

Law Trucks focused on fuel stations within a three-mile radius of each area and recorded the lowest price available.

A new report ranks areas in East Sussex based on their lowest price for unleaded petrol

1. These are the most expensive and cheapest areas for unleaded petrol in East Sussex

A new report ranks areas in East Sussex based on their lowest price for unleaded petrol Photo: Rengin Akyurt

Eastbourne is the East Sussex area with the joint lowest petrol price at 134.7p per litre

2. Eastbourne

Eastbourne is the East Sussex area with the joint lowest petrol price at 134.7p per litre Photo: Google

Pevensey Bay is the East Sussex area with the joint lowest petrol price at 134.7p per litre

3. Pevensey Bay

Pevensey Bay is the East Sussex area with the joint lowest petrol price at 134.7p per litre Photo: Google

Hastings is the East Sussex area with the joint-third lowest petrol price at 135.7p per litre

4. Hastings

Hastings is the East Sussex area with the joint-third lowest petrol price at 135.7p per litre Photo: Google

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice