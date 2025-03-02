Law Trucks have created their Fuel Report, which helped rank areas in East Sussex that have the highest and lowest petrol prices, revealing the most expensive and cheapest areas to get fuel.
To identify the five most expensive and five cheapest areas for unleaded petrol in East Sussex, Law Trucks analysed data from the Petrol Prices App.
Law Trucks focused on fuel stations within a three-mile radius of each area and recorded the lowest price available.
1. These are the most expensive and cheapest areas for unleaded petrol in East Sussex
A new report ranks areas in East Sussex based on their lowest price for unleaded petrol Photo: Rengin Akyurt
2. Eastbourne
Eastbourne is the East Sussex area with the joint lowest petrol price at 134.7p per litre Photo: Google
3. Pevensey Bay
Pevensey Bay is the East Sussex area with the joint lowest petrol price at 134.7p per litre Photo: Google
4. Hastings
Hastings is the East Sussex area with the joint-third lowest petrol price at 135.7p per litre Photo: Google
